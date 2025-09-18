12-bed HMO opposite Telford football ground approved by planning inspector despite parking concerns

A Government planning inspector has stepped in to allow a dilapidated family home in Wellington to be turned into a 12-bed HMO.

The plans for the home, which sits along Watling Street opposite the Whitehouse Hotel and New Bucks Head stadium, were originally submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council in March this year.

As well as the change of use, applicants Mr and Mrs Kudhail asked the local authority for permission to expand the home with a two-storey rear extension.

Documents stated that the applicants were "committed to ensuring the highest quality of rental accommodation".

A Government planning inspector has stepped in to allow a dilapidated family home on Watling Street in Wellington to be turned into a 12-bed HMO. Photo: Google

A statement with the application added: "This property will offer an affordable yet desirable housing option for many young or single professionals that either can’t afford to rent a whole property themselves or prefer the benefits of shared living, contributing positively to the local rental market while meeting the growing demand for well-managed shared accommodation."

But Telford & Wrekin Council threw out the plans, arguing that the development would result in a "unacceptable level of intensification".

The local authority also raised concerns about the lack of parking, stating there was a lack of space to "easily manoeuvre on site".

Now, a Government planning inspector has overturned the council's refusal and given permission for development to take place.

The home, on Watling Street, is opposite the Whitehouse Hotel and New Bucks Head stadium. Pictured here on the right. Photo: Google

"Future occupiers would be provided with bedrooms of adequate size, satisfactory communal living facilities and access to a large garden," wrote Inspector N Robinson.

"Given the scale of the building, the plot it occupies, and its separation from neighbouring buildings, there is no evidence that the intensification of the use of the site would be discernible from, or harmful to the amenity of, the surrounding area."

Regarding parking, the inspector determined two parking spaces was sufficient for the 12-bed HMO, given the "highly accessible" location.

The report continued: "Occupants of the HMO would have a range of transport modes available to them.

"Provision for cycle storage within the site would further encourage sustainable modes of travel. This would likely lessen reliance on the private car and so therefore car parking."

The full application and report is available online on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal using reference number: TWC/2025/0174

You can find out more about planning applications where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk