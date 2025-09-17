Retirement village scheme for Hencote estate near Shrewsbury is approved

The scheme forms part of the Hencote estate north of Shrewsbury, which includes a vineyard and winery, a restaurant and holiday accommodation.

It was brought forward by Senesecura Ltd, a company set up by Hencote vineyard founder Andy Stevens to promote and develop care services and age-appropriate accommodation for the elderly.

The proposal is for 164 units of extra and close care accommodation with graduated care provided in the form of lodges and apartments, along with a 75-bed nursing home and dementia unit.

An amenities building providing supporting care facilities, treatment/therapy rooms, fitness pool, restaurant, small shop and site management facilities is also proposed. The initial plans for outline permission were rejected by Shropshire Council, before being allowed on appeal, prompting threats of legal action by Shrewsbury Town Council which were eventually dropped.

Detailed plans for a continuing care community at Hencote estate are being recommended for approval. Picture: Pozzoni Architecture

Shropshire Council’s Northern Planning Committee discussed the reserved matters application on Tuesday (September 16).

Members heard from Councillor Ben Jephcott (Bagley), who said that residents remain “dismayed” with the plan.

“My representation to this committee must be to object,” he said.

“I recognise that outline permission has been approved and it’s likely, at this stage, that permission will be given, but I will also hope that councillors and officers will be proactive to set conditions to make the best of the development.”

Shrewsbury Town Council again objected, stating that the proposal is situated in the rural fringe off the development boundary and as such, whilst large in scale, needs to harmonise with its rural setting.

“This is clearly a development which has been designed for the residents to look out from and not the public to look at,” said a town council spokesperson.

“The massing of yellow brick and black zinc does not harmonise with its setting and given its raised position over the urban area will have a significant massing and disrupt the visual amenity that this rural area affords.

“Given this development is on a rural setting the need for biodiversity net gain is critical.”

However, Nigel Thorns, a planning consultant based in Shrewsbury, said that issues raised by the town council were addressed during the appeal process.

“The application clearly describes the brick as buff-coloured whilst the zinc on the roof is grey, not black,” said Mr Thorns.

“If the materials continue to be an issue of concern then I am quite happy that this element is covered by a planning condition requiring alternative materials.

“The scheme will provide a much-needed retirement village in Shropshire where the retired population significantly exceeds the national average.

“It brings significant benefits with inward investment of around £75 million, around 450 workers employed throughout construction, £1.3 million contribution towards affordable housing, highway benefits including a new footpath on Ellesmere Road, and 155 full-time equivalent jobs once operational.”

Concerns about bricks

Councillor Ed Potter quickly said he was minded to support the scheme, with perhaps a condition for some negotiation around the materials.

“I hear about some of the concerns about the brick [colour], particularly on the care home, but a lot of that is personal preference to some extent,” said Councillor Potter.

However, Councillor Gregory Ebbs and Councillor Rosemary Dartnall said they were concerned about the types of brick being proposed.

“I think a red-brick finish will be more in keeping with housing in that area,” said Councillor Dartnall.

Planning officer Kelvin Hall said that some of the houses to the east of the site are buff-coloured, so it could be argued that it is perfectly in keeping with some of the local housing.

Councillor Julian Dean, who was chairing the meeting, said he was “quite uncomfortable” with the idea that the committee “sits around” to decide on the colour of the brick.

“I’m looking out that window and I’m thinking a buff colour, in many seasons, blend better with the trees as you drive down that road,” said Councillor Dean.

“Whereas that red sticks out a little bit to me. It’s up to the committee if you want to give a steer on that, but to me it feels odd for us to give a steer on it.”

Councillor Dartnall asked for Councillor Potter’s recommendation to be amended to require the bricks to be red. Councillor Mark Owen seconded it, but they were outvoted six to four. The intitial recommendation was therefore put forward with the requirement that swift bricks are incorporated.

Ten councillors voted in favour, with Councillor Rosie Radford, who raised concerns about possible flooding on the site, abstaining.