Police probe into dumper truck being 'deliberately' driven into Telford home sees appeal for witnesses continue

A home on Mullinder Drive in Ketley, Telford, remained boarded up on Wednesday after a stolen dumper truck collided with the property earlier this week.

West Mercia Police were initially called to reports of two men breaking into a construction site on Main Road in Ketley at around 12.42pm on Sunday, September 14.

The pair then made off in a dumper truck, which was involved in a collision with the house around five minutes later.

The house on Mullinder Drive, Telford where a dumper truck smashed into the home on Sunday, September 14

Police said they were investigating the collision as a deliberate act, and were appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "The property was substantially damaged around the front door and surrounding brickwork but thankfully no-one was injured.

"The dumper truck was recovered shortly after, though the driver – described as a white man in his 40s who was dressed mainly in black and wearing a snood and flat cap - fled the scene on foot.

Emergency services, including police officers and firefighters, were at the scene after a dumper truck crashed into a house in Telford on Sunday

"We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the theft of the truck or the collision - or has captured either incident on their doorbell camera or dashcam - to come forward."

Those with information are asked to call DS Lucy Morgan on 01952 214612 or email telfordcid@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 183i of September 14.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, online or by calling 0800 555 111.