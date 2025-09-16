Police and firefighters were sent to the scene of the crash, which happened on the A525 at Broughall.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson has said no-one was trapped in the vehicles when its crews arrived.

They said: “At 7.53am on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Whitchurch between a tractor and a van.

“Van fully involved in fire. No persons trapped. Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Prees and Whitchurch.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.