Chilling CCTV shows hooded car thief blasting West Midlands house with shotgun

Chilling CCTV shows the moment a hooded thug blasted bullets towards a house with a shotgun before speeding away in a stolen car.

Asaan Hussain, 30, was captured on camera pulling up in a black Hyundai before firing towards the living room and bedroom windows of the property.

Police said it was "miraculous" nobody was injured following the terrifying attack on Vicarage Street, Oldbury, West Mids., on February 17.

Detectives launched a investigation and found CCTV which showed Hussain parking the stolen vehicle on the street five days earlier.

Shortly before the shooting, Hussain got a taxi to Vicarage Street, before driving the Hyundai and firing the deadly shotgun at the address.

He then met Sima Khan, 31 near Sandwell Valley Country Park and together they fled to Wales.

Officers from West Midlands Police later arrested Khan and Hussain at their home addresses in Birmingham.

During a search of Khan’s address, a self-loading pistol with live ammunition was found hidden in a handbag underneath her bed.

Although the gun recovered was not used in the shooting, she was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession of a firearm.

Hussain was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

They both denied the offences at an earlier hearing but were found guilty following a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

They are due to be sentenced on October 31.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Mooney, from the force's Major Crime Unit said: “It’s miraculous no one was injured as a result of the dangerous actions of Hussain.

“This was a planned attack. Hussain had set up his mode of transport away from the scene and surveyed the area before firing the shotgun.

“Khan helped Hussain after the shooting and was even found in possession of an unrelated gun.

“We are determined to take firearms off our streets and put dangerous offenders behind bars.”