Police, firefighters and paramedics were sent to the scene of the crash, which happened on the A525 at Broughall.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson has said no-one was trapped in the vehicles when its crews arrived, and a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said a man was treated for minor injuries before being taken to hospital.

They said: “At 7.53am on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Whitchurch between a tractor and a van.

“Van fully involved in fire. No persons trapped. Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Prees and Whitchurch.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a collision involving a van and a tractor at 7.58am. One ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was treated for minor injuries before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment."

