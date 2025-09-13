Hope for Bridgnorth's neglected market building as campaign takes 'exciting' steps forward

Huw Rees started his campaign to save New Market Building also called New Market Hall last year.

Mr Rees, who is now a town councillor, said the building in the high street had fallen into "a dangerous state".

The building was built between 1855 and 1859, acquiring Grade II listed status on April 16, 1987.

It was built on top of part of the town's ruined Norman castle, but 19th Century traders refused to take space there and continued to trade in the street.

Originally used as assembly rooms and space for market traders, it then became a museum before being let as retail units.

While it has hosted numerous shopfronts over the years, the structure including Postern Tower has fallen into neglect due to an absentee landlord.

Masonry has been falling onto the pavement below, posing a significant safety risk.

The New Market Building in Bridgnorth.

More than a decade of disrepair has seen significant deterioration, after the owner, a hotelier from the South East, had his plans to transform the site into a hotel fall through.

Last year, a petition started by Huw garnered more than 1,000 signatures, sparking a debate at Shropshire Council on the future of the building.

Huw Rees celebrating after his petition passed 1,000 signatures.

Conservative MP for South Shropshire, Stuart Anderson, also backed the campaign.

But the building is privately owned, and attempts to compulsory purchase it from the “absentee landlord” seemed to have stalled.

However, this week, councillor Rees, revealed he had some “exciting” news regarding the dilapidated building.

He said: “It's an exciting week for the New Market Buildings!

“Earlier in the week I met with Shropshire Council to discuss a plan to permanently resolve the building's issues through the use of the powers they hold under the Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas Act 1990.

“Whilst Shropshire Council are not currently in a position to issue a compulsory purchase order, they are exploring other options available to them with a view to taking action that will secure a sustainable future for the building.

“I was also grateful for the chance to meet with West Midlands Heritage yesterday to discuss the potential for establishing a new Shropshire Heritage Trust.

“West Midlands Heritage is a charity that operates a number of building trusts in the West Midlands and Worcestershire, helping to buy and restore buildings at risk in those areas. Whilst Shropshire no longer has such a building trust, establishing a new one is something that the whole county could benefit from.

“Finally, Friday will see a meeting between Historic England and Shropshire Council to further develop an action plan.

“Whilst Historic England does not keep a list of at-risk Grade II listed buildings, they have advised that they consider the building to be in a vulnerable condition, so they are keen to see progress.

“Whilst it will inevitably take some time for any plan to be put into action, it's great to see things are finally moving in the right direction!”

Despite repeated requests for comment, the landlord of the New Market Building has not responded.