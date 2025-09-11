Shropshire revealed as hotspot for new movers - here's how many people have moved to the county

That's according to rural broadband provider Airband whose recent poll revealed that migration to the county has increased by 8 per cent within five years.

Of those surveyed, 28 per cent of residents said they have moved to Shropshire within the last five years alone.

The survey, that covered residents in Shropshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Devon and North Wales, found that seven per cent of residents in the county have moved to the area within the past year, that nine per cent have moved within one to three years, and 12 per cent have moved within three to five years.

A further 26 per cent of respondents said they have lived in the county for between five to 10 years.

Airband said that the poll suggested that the rise of homeworking has contributed to the trend and appears to be a pull for people moving to the countryside and rural counties.

It said almost one in five people surveyed cited remote working as a key factor enabling them to live in Shropshire.

James Hyland, Head of Residential at Airband, said: "At Airband we're proud of the part we’ve played in making it easier for people to choose to live in country communities, by ensuring connectivity is never a barrier, even in the most remote of locations.

"For many, moving to the countryside is a conscious decision to prioritise space, community, and quality of life. The mix of long-standing residents and newer arrivals is helping to shape a Shropshire that celebrates tradition while looking to the future with energy and optimism."