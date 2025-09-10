Peter Rhodes on a change of name, forgotten history and a friendly kinda Creek

Britain had a similar bellicose-sounding department with the old War Office which survived until 1964 when it merged with the Admiralty and the Air Ministry to form the Ministry of Defence. One of our last politicians to be styled Secretary of State for War memorably got into a spot of bother in the trouser department. Chap called Profumo.

Thanks for your tales of encounters with bouncy castles. My heart goes out to the reader who hired one for a kids' party and was about to set it up in the village-hall garden when the heavens opened. Someone had the bright idea of inflating it inside the hall instead. Up flew the battlements, down came the suspended ceiling.