Oswestry drug dealer admits peddling cannabis and having £13,000 in criminal cash
A drug dealer has admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis and having more than £13,000 in criminal cash.
Chase Kilty, aged 23, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court today (September 10, 2025), where he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a drug of class B and possession of criminal property, namely £13,860.
Debra White, mitigating, asked for Kilty’s sentence to be adjourned for a pre-sentence report.