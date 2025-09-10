Shropshire Star
Oswestry drug dealer admits peddling cannabis and having £13,000 in criminal cash

A drug dealer has admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis and having more than £13,000 in criminal cash.

By Nick Humphreys
Chase Kilty, aged 23, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court today (September 10, 2025), where he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a drug of class B and possession of criminal property, namely £13,860.

Debra White, mitigating, asked for Kilty’s sentence to be adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

