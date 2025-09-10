The National Flu Vaccination Programme has began in schools, up to Year 11, with the national booking service for eligible adults, over 65s and other groups now open.

Councillor Bernie Bentick, Shropshire Council's cabinet member for health and public protection, encouraged people to get their jabs and help take some of the strain off the NHS.

He said: “Vaccination against winter respiratory infections is vital for vulnerable groups.

"Vaccination of other eligible groups will protect themselves, those who have contact with them, their loved ones and the whole community against serious infection, which can cause hospital admission and sometimes death.

"Last year, the Government estimated that nationally, 100,000 hospital admissions were prevented by the vaccination programme. Let’s prevent even more this winter and prevent our Emergency Services being put under unnecessary strain, by everyone who’s eligible being vaccinated.

"My flu jab is booked for October 1 at a local chemist and I hope that in Shropshire we can improve on last year’s results ”

You can also book your vaccination by calling 119. Vaccinations from this service will begin on October 1.

Some GP Practices are also offering flu vaccinations.

To see if you are eligible for a free vaccine visit ukhsa.blog.gov.uk/2025/09/01/your-guide-to-whos-eligible-for-the-autumn-2025-flu-vaccine/

To book a vaccine visit digital.nhs.uk/services/vaccinations-national-booking-service