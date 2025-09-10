Jane Mackenzie’s daughter Amy Liebich died aged just 37 in 2019 after suffering with alcohol dependency issues.

Share Shrewsbury was set up by Jane and Amy together in 2018 to raise awareness about the perils of addiction.

Jane has continued her campaigning in Amy’s name, and recently delivered a workshop at Martin Wilson Primary School in Castlefields.

Jane Mackenzie with students at Martin Wilson Primary School in Shrewsbury and a photo of her daughter Amy.

In the class, named ‘Amy’s Story, Saving Lives’, children were given “beer goggles” to wear so they could experience how disorientating it can feel to be drunk. Jane also explained how people who drink too much experience blackouts, dizziness, vomiting and injuries.

Now she is aiming to raise £11,500 to deliver more workshops as part of a pilot scheme before the outcome is measured.

Jane said: “We have already successfully run this workshop with year six children for two years at the Crucial Crew event, reaching over 2,000 children.

“We wish to expand this workshop into secondary schools with a pilot programme aimed at Year 8 students in Shrewsbury schools, which we will evaluate and measure the outcomes.

“By explaining the facts about alcohol through honest, age-appropriate dialogue, we aim to reduce long-term harm, including addiction and mental health issues.

“The project also supports parents with follow-up sessions, equips schools with meaningful PSHE-aligned content, and strengthens communities, empowering the next generation to challenge harmful alcohol norms.

“I’ve been inspired by Amy’s campaigning spirit to develop these workshops.

“I’ve had fantastic feedback from the children, their parents and teachers who tell me that Amy’s story has had a massive impact on them because it’s true and because we are showing the children how to learn from Amy’s mistakes to make better choices around alcohol to keep safe.”

To support Jane’s fundraiser and help her deliver workshops in Shrewsbury schools, visit spacehive.com/amy-s-story-alcohol-awareness-workshops