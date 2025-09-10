Three spectacular astronomy events to catch this month if you missed the Blood Moon

On September 7, the Blood Moon was visible across the world.

However, in parts of the UK, cloud cover meant that the Moon stayed hidden.

If you missed the Blood Moon, here’s the other astronomy events coming up this month.

Lunar occultation of Venus - September 19

Venus will temporarily disappear behind the Moon on September 19.

This lunar occultation will be visible from Africa, Western Russia, Canada, Asia and Europe, with Venus passing behind the Moon at 12.55pm and reappearing at around 2.14pm.

Saturn reaches opposition - September 21

Saturn will reach opposition on September 21, meaning it’ll be directly opposite the Sun and will look especially bright.

Royal Museums Greenwich say this could be a good opportunity to photograph Saturn.

Autumn leaves.

Autumn equinox - September 22

This year, the autumn equinox will occur on September 22 at 7.20pm.

The Sun will illuminate the Northern and Southern Hemispheres equally and day and night will be around the same length.