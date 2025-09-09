Shropshire couple's 3,000-mile charity challenge in 30-year-old £250 car

Alan and Wendy Jarrett from High Ercall, northwest of Telford, have packed up their 1990s Peugeot 306 - which they purchased as a banger car for £250 - and are setting off on the challenge this week.

Alan said: “While some people in their 70s chose to take life easy, relax and reflect on a life well lived, we are choosing adventure and passion to make a difference.

"We’ll be driving the length and breadth of the country over the course of a fortnight, starting at Hope House in Oswestry and driving the Welsh coast, down to Land’s End, all the way through and across Scotland to John O’Groats and finishing back in Oswestry on September 18."

Wendy and Alan Jarrett as they set off from Hope House, along with other classic car enthusiasts who have donated to their challenge, as well as Hope House activity lead Sarah Daniels, who is with Willow

He added: “It’s going to be a tough job for the car, which has already done 1,000 miles with us driving to lots of classic car shows, shows and village fetes where we have been raising money.”

Just before the couple, who are in their 70s, set off on their epic adventure the car broke down, needing a radiator replacement.

“It’s all fixed now thanks to my friend who has helped with the mechanical side of things, fixing everything up so it’s road ready and safe,” said Alan. “But hopefully we won’t have any more issues.”

The couple have so far raised £4,000 to support local children and families at Hope House and are hoping to raise more on their journey.

“Our car has all the logos on it, as well as a QR code for when we stop and tell people what we are doing, so hopefully people on the open road will be generous too,” added Alan.

Hope House fundraiser Dawn Ball said: “We are so grateful to Alan and Wendy and everyone who has supported them in this challenge to drive 3,000 miles around the country – that is no small thing in an old car like this.

“The amount of money raised so far and still to come will go towards us helping local children with life-threatening conditions to live their best life and to receive the expert care they and their families need, free of charge.”

Find out more or sponsor Alan and Wendy by visiting justgiving.com/page/alan-jarrett-1.