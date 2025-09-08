We’ve saved £80k on our dream West Midlands home renovation by doing it ourselves

A couple who were quoted £120k for their West Midlands barn conversion have saved £80k by doing most of the work themselves.

Georgia Goulden-Page, 30, and Josh Gill, 33, bought their dream barn conversion in Warwickshire in August last year for £715k.

The property needed a full renovation, including a new kitchen, internal reconfiguration and extensive repairs.

Initially, the couple sought a contractor but after being quoted £120k for the work, they realised it wasn’t financially viable.

Instead of putting the project on hold, they rolled up their sleeves and decided to take it on themselves.

They began the renovation in March 2025 and, as they near completion, have spent just £40,000 - saving a staggering £80,000.

Over the past six months, Georgia and Josh have fitted a new kitchen, knocked down walls and moved doorways to create their ideal home.

Georgia, a jewellery buyer in Warwickshire, said: "It's been a lot of hard work but it's totally worth it in the end.

"I think the work first feels impossible but most people are totally capable.

"You just need someone telling you that.

Josh and Georgia bought their first home in April 2019, where they renovated the house and garden, converted the garage and added a kitchen extension, selling it for £165k more than they bought it.

The DIY skills they picked up during that project proved invaluable when it came to taking on the much bigger challenge of their new barn conversion.

Georgia said: "The fact that we worked on a house prior to this really helped us through.

"It feels crazy to think back to all the work we did.

"But I grew up with parents who were very handy so having their support made it feel possible."

When the couple bought the barn a year ago, they ended up spending more on the property than they had originally planned.

So, when renovation quotes came in, they realised the only way forward was to take on the work themselves.

Since then, they’ve worked tirelessly through evenings and weekends to transform the ground floor, creating a new living area and kitchen.

Georgia said: "It was all a bit overwhelming but we spent six months saving after buying the house and then we felt more prepared.

"We had to get some specialists in like a builder, an electrician, a plumber, a plasterer and a structural engineer.

"But we hired them all individually for specific jobs and made sure we did all the prep work for them and removed all waste ourselves.

"This cut down on smaller costs but in the end they all pile up into something more substantial.

"We needed the electrician and plumber as we changed the electric board and switched to a smart heating system.

"We brought in the structural engineer as we wanted to remove a 5.5m wall, so needed their expertise on that.

"We worked with all of the trades on the design as the structural engineer suggested a steel beam but we chose to use oak, which was a fraction of the price and more in keeping with the barn.

"Outside of that, most other bits were done by us."

The couple tackled both small and large projects, such as converting the downstairs toilet into a walk-in pantry - Georgia’s long-time dream - and fitting an entirely new kitchen.

By taking on smaller tasks themselves, including panelling, priming, and building and painting the pantry walls and shelves, they saved £650.

They also added custom alcove units in the living area, which they built for £400 after being quoted £4,300.

For an arch doorway, they were quoted £1,000 but managed to complete it themselves for £500.

The couple ordered pre-made kitchen units from DIY Kitchens for £11,500 and fitted them on their own, saving significantly on labour costs.

Georgia said: “It still feels expensive because as much as we’re cutting costs, we’re still investing in really good quality materials to ensure that the barn is converted to a high standard.

"But we know we're saving so much in labour costs and we're aiming to get the home up to a value of £885k from the £715k we initially bought for in the next two years.

"So that's a good motivator!"

So far, the couple’s total costs have reached £39,140 and they expect to finish within the next month.

The only tasks left are smaller ones, such as installing a countertop in the pantry and organizing the utility room.

Georgia said: "It's all coming together now and feels so good to see our hard work pays off.

"There were days where we would get home from work and be up until midnight sorting and fixing things.

"But it's worth it to invest in your home like this and it just shows what can be achieved with DIY."

List of costs and savings

Alcove units - spent £460 and saved £3.9k from quoted price

Pantry interior - spent £500 and saved £650 by doing small jobs

Pantry archway - spent £500 and saved £500 from quoted price

Kitchen - spent £20k and saved £9k based on national average

Plasterer - £2,900

Plumber - £4, 406

Electrician - £1,300

Saved on all three above by doing all prep work and waste removal, approx. £500 on each worker

New toilet and sink - £1,115

New appliances in kitchen - £3k