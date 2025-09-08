Telford woman remanded after admitting string of shoplifting offences

Telford & Wrekin Police said that Naomi Wilson had been remanded after appearing at Telford Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Wilson, 38, of High Street Dawley, Telford, had admitted a number of charges and will be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on a later date.

Posting on social media, Telford & Wrekin Police said: "A 38-year-old woman has been remanded in custody after she pled guilty to multiple shoplifting offences across Telford and Shropshire.

"Naomi Wilson, of High Street, Dawley appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Saturday (September 6th).

"Wilson pled guilty to all charges and was remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown court in October for sentencing."