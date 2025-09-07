Tyler Titley, aged 28, was caught on a Ring doorbell camera entering a Telford home while the owner was on the driveway washing his car.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how Titley, who has been previously convicted for burglary in 2015, 2018 and 2023, went in through the unlocked door at around 1.27pm on June 29 last year.

He took an iPhone 13 and a box filled with jewellery to a value unknown.

Police arrested Titley and interviewed him, but he answered “no comment” to questions.

Titley, of Crescent Road, Hadley, Telford, pleaded guilty to burglary.

Danny Smith, mitigating, said Titley has been involved in dwelling house burglaries since childhood and has been a cannabis user.

Judge Anthony Lowe told Titley: “You’ve been here many times. I’m not going to give you a lecture.

“What you do need to understand is all dwelling house burglaries are serious. People regard their homes as a safe haven.

“When someone comes into it, that sense of safety is taken away, sometimes forever.”

He jailed Titley for three years.

“You know the drill,” the Judge told Titley. “You may only serve 40 per cent before being released on licence, but your release date will be a matter for the prison service.

“You’ve got your whole life ahead of you to change the way things are going. You’ve got to find a way to exist in the world without breaking into people’s property because the sentences will get longer and longer.”