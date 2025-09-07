Photographer captures incredible Shropshire moonrise

Andrew Fusek Peters managed to time his pictures as the Moon rose over a famous local rock formation in South Shropshire last Thursday.

He said: "It's always so exciting to be in the right place and right time, last night around 8pm, to get the moon rise over the iconic Manstone Rock at the Stiperstone national nature reserve.

Incredible view of a Shropshire moonrise (Andrew Fusek Peters / SWNS)

"These quartzite rock formations are some of the oldest in the world at 480 million years old, and then shattered into these incredible outcrops in the last ice age.

"I plan my pictures using the Photographer's Ephemeris which tells me where to be - about half a mile north east on the slopes of the Stiperstones.

"To get both moon and rocks together is so exciting and spiritual as by that time of night I am completely alone up there except for the odd raven."