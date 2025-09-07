NFU responds to former Wolverhampton MP's appointment as farming minister

Emma Reynolds, The MP for Wycombe, who was previously the MP for Wolverhampton North East between 2010 and 2019, was given the cabinet post in Keir Starmer's reshuffle on Friday, following the resignation of Angela Rayner.

Emma Reynolds

Mrs Reynolds previously served as Economic Secretary to the Treasury.

Responding to her appointment to Defra, NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “I would like to congratulate Emma on her appointment as Defra Secretary of State. I look forward to working closely with her in the months ahead and hope she uses the role to champion farming, ensure its high production standards are valued and invest in its future with policies that back British farming and deliver for food security.

“I would also like to thank Steve Reed MP for his time in post. Despite not always agreeing, we developed a strong working relationship and he recognised the planning system needed significant change to enable investment in the farm infrastructure of the future. I am confident he will be able to support rural growth and farming communities in his new role at MHCLG.”