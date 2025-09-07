Met Office issues Yellow Warning for thunderstorms across West Midlands - here's when it will end and what to expect

This morning the region will be experiencing turbulent weather systems and residents have been warned about flash flooding, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office warning is in place from 8am till midnight and states: "A band of heavy rain and thunderstorms will move north across the area.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads."

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services."

Met Office West Midlands weather forecast

Today:

A bright start, especially in the east, but cloud will tend to build throughout the morning. Some showers following mainly across the west, potentially turning heavy at times. Feeling warm and humid, especially in any brightness. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Tonight:

A few showers may continue to move into western areas overnight, but dry for many with clear spells. A cooler night than last night but still mild. Minimum temperature 11 °C.

Monday:

A dry and sunny start for many, but cloud will bubble up leading to a day of sunshine and scattered showers. Temperatures on Monday returning to near average. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

An unsettled middle of the week with rain moving eastwards on Tuesday, followed by a mix of sunshine and showers on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures remaining near to average.