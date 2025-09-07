Historic West Midlands country house designed by creator of Portmeirion and once owned by Poundland founder on the market for £5million

Hammer Hill House - a 13-bedroom home at Romsley, a small hamlet near Bridgnorth, was also once owned by Poundland founder, Willenhall-born Steve Smith.

The lavish 13-bedroom property was also designed by renowned architect Sir Bertram Clough Williams-Ellis, creator of Portmeirion that went to provide the backdrop to 60s TV show The Prisoner starring Patrick McGoohan.

Portmeirion in Wales

The house was built in 1923, and is perhaps the most lavish property in the county.

The property, which is being marketed by estate agents Chartwell Noble, has breathtaking views across the Severn Valley, The Clee Hills and towards Wales.