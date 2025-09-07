Detectives investigating a rape in Leominster are appealing for witnesses after arresting a man

West Mercia Police detectives are appealing for witnesses following a rape in Leominster.

A man has been arrested after a woman was raped within a property in South Street on Thursday September 4 and into the early hours of Friday September 5.

Police said a woman, in her 50s, was falsely imprisoned and raped at the property

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape, false imprisonment and administering a poisonous / noxious substance with intent to injure. He has been released on bail as enquiries continue.

Police want to hear from anyone who can assist with enquiries, particularly anyone who may have seen anything suspicious on South Street on the morning of Thursday September 4.

'We would like to reassure people'

Detective Inspector Edward Jones said: “I understand that incidents such as this will bring huge concern to the local community, and we would like to reassure people that we are conducting a detailed investigation and that additional officers will remain in the area.

“A 50-year-old man was quickly arrested after we received the report.

“We would urge anyone who was in the area of South Street at around 9am-10am on Thursday, and who has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem to get in touch”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Polly Price on 01905 973417 or via email polly.price@westmercia.police.uk

Information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org