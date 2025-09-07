The incident happened at Lyneal at around 5pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as ‘caravan fire’ in Ellesmere.

“This incident was one caravan fully involved in fire. Crews used two hosereel jets, small gear and the thermal imaging camera was also in use.”

Two fire engines from Ellesmere and Wem were sent to the scene as well as an operations officer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.