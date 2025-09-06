Telford fire crew called out to two fires
A fire crew in Telford was called out to two fires in the town on Friday night.
The first, in Grange Central in Telford Town Centre just after 8pm involved a small fire "involving wood and rubbish".
"Crews have used knapsacks and buckets of water to extinguish," a spokesperson said.
Then at 8.40pm, a crew attended Telford Town Park.
A spokesperson said it was also a "small fire involving leaves and paper" which was extinguished using buckets of water.