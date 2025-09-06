Fire in extraction unit sees fire crew attend Telford wheel manufacturing firm
A blaze in an extraction unit saw two fire crews attend a Telford factory on Saturday morning.
Published
Last updated
The incident at wheel manufacturer Moveero Ltd in Hadley Park east occurred at 7:17am, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.
SFRS said two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington.
A spokesperson said the fire involved a "dust extraction unit alight within building. Crews using one hose reel jet whilst wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish.".