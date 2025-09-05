Shropshire Star
Close

The film ‘Wicked’ will be shown at a Knighton venue at the end of September

The film ‘Wicked’ will be shown at a Knighton venue at the end of September

By Karen Compton
Published

Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. 

After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads. 

The PG rated adventure, fantasy and musical film will be shown at Knighton Community Centre on September 26 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £6 and to book or for more information call 07964 023841

 

Similar stories

Most popular