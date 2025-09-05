The film ‘Wicked’ will be shown at a Knighton venue at the end of September
The film ‘Wicked’ will be shown at a Knighton venue at the end of September
Published
Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz.
After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads.
The PG rated adventure, fantasy and musical film will be shown at Knighton Community Centre on September 26 at 7.30pm.
Tickets are £6 and to book or for more information call 07964 023841