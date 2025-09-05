Town's male and female choirs join up for children's charity

The town's only all-female choir, Concordia, and Bridgnorth Male Voice Choir, are coming together to perform a concert on Saturday October 4.

The event at 7.30pm, at Castle Hall in Bridgnorth will include performances from each choir, some Irish folk tunes, a performance from the amazing trio: The Three Must Have Beers, plus some joint choir songs at the end.

The two choirs performing together

All money raised is going to The Jon Hayward Trust, a charity set up in memory of local musician Jon Hayward, who was passionate about children learning to play instruments.

The Trust aims to help fund music lessons for those children who get no state funding but whose families can't afford to pay for music lessons in school.

There will be a pay bar plus an array of home-made cakes in the interval.

Tickets, at £10 each, can be bought in advance by contacting 07733 316992, or email bevtheboo1@gmail.com