Telford man, 42, raises thousands for charity after becoming one of the youngest people in the UK to be diagnosed with dementia

Kevin McCuskey was given his awful diagnosis in September last year, and is believed to be the second youngest person in the country to be diagnosed with the rare form of early onset dementia.

His condition means Kevin can no longer work and he has lost much of his social life.

Wife Jodie, said following his diagnosis, the couple had struggled to find any support group that catered for somebody of Kevin's age.

“Anyone who knows Kev will know he loves people, from all walks of life. After his diagnosis he lost the social interaction that work gave him, his confidence and self esteem was low as well as coping with his diagnosis this was all devastating for him,” she said.

Kevin McCusky

“Most dementia support groups are aimed at older people and I struggled to find somewhere that Kev can have time on his own, keep his mind and body active and give him his independence back.”

She said a friend had recommended Crowsmill Craft Centre in Alveley, which accommodates people with mental health issues, veterans, people with physical and learning difficulties as well as disaffected young people with challenging behaviours.

“From the moment we looked around I knew Kev would love it. The staff were so friendly and welcoming and I knew they understood Kev’s needs and would meet them,” she said.

“Kev attends three times a week and the course is for 12 weeks, each time he comes home he asks when he’s going back again.”

To thank the staff show support for the centre, the couple, family and friends have organised a series of events, including 'KevFest', which raised more than £5,000 for Crowsmill.

And on Saturday, Kevin, his family and friends are all walking from their home in Telford to Crowsmill, a distance of over 17 miles, and have set up a GoFund Me page which has so far raised an additional £5,500 for the Alveley centre.

A spokesperson for Crowsmill Craft Centre said: “Since Kev joined us he has flourished, and he loves every minute he spends here. He calls Crowsmill his 'Happy Place', and as soon as he leaves he asks when he will be returning.

“He has made some great friends here and really enjoys and is stimulated by being surrounded by the energy of folk of all ages. He is a really great guy to be around and has a great sense of humour.

“We are so touched by their incredible efforts on our behalf, and we will be able to help many more folk due to their amazing generosity, and that of their friends and family, and wider circle.”

To support Kevin's fundraising efforts, please visit: https://gofund.me/a2f32445