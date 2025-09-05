Shropshire Star
Fire service called after vehicle ploughs into hedge in Telford

The fire service were called to Telford on Friday morning after a crash that saw a vehicle leave the carriageway and come to rest in a hedge.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated

The incident in Trench Road occurred just before 7.30am, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A spokesperson said nobody was trapped in the vehicle and the vehicle was made safe by fire crews.

"One vehicle left carriageway and came to rest in a hedge," the spokesperson explained..

