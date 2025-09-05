Deadline to respond to plans to build 1,500-homes in Bridgnorth extended as hundreds oppose the development

The consultation into Tasley Garden Village being developed by Bloor Homes and Taylor Wimpey was opened earlier this year and was set to close in July, but has been extended several times.

The development includes not just 1,500 new homes, but also new primary school, community facilities, sports pitches, and land for businesses.

However, the scheme has proved controversial in Bridgnorth, with many residents opposing the idea on the grounds that current infrastructure such as the town's GP surgery and local roads - are already stretched.

An illustrative masterplan of the Tasley Garden Village development. Picture: Pegasus Group

Since the consultation opened, more than 400 people have commented on the application, with more than 333 opposed to the plans.

Residents say the “disproportionally large number” of homes, lack of “planned additional facilities”, and an “already congested road network” were reasons to halt the plans

Bridgnorth Town Council has also officially objected to the proposals, citing the town's drainage systems as one of the reasons.

Now the deadline to comment on the Tasley Garden Village proposals has been extended one more time.

The new deadline is set for September 24.

You view the consultation at pa.shropshire.gov.uk/ searching for planning and using reference 25/01722/OUT.