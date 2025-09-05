Barry Bevan on his very original Fordson Major

Dennis Davies on a Massey Ferguson 165

Hereford visitors Nigel Hantschar and Jack Phillips

To celebrate the organisers had collected photos and newspaper cuttings of the previous runs on show.

This year they had chosen two charities to support with the proceeds, the Blood Bikes and the local Leg Club.

The route headed North from Llanddewi as the convoy headed off road up the Gaer to meet the Heartease road at the Mere House turn.

Working their way via the back roads before turning down the Rock Pitch to the Fron at Crossgates. Taking in a short sketch of main road before turning left for Abbey Cwm-Hir, the procession weaved their way up the Clwyedog valley where they turned into Cwmfaerdy yard and stopped for lunch on top of Cwmfaerdy Hill, where everyone soaked up the sun and enjoyed the fantastic views.

After lunch they headed off by Giants Grave then through Beddugre yard and made their way to pick up the main road opposite the turn for Camdwr and headed to the top of Camdwr hill where they stopped for another short break.

Then they made their way back to retrace their steps at the Mere House turn before turning right and headed back to Llanddewi via Cefncunfoel top past the hypnotic windmill.

Everyone had arrived back by 4pm and a good day was enjoyed by all and with no breakdowns!