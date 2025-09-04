Powys County Council is calling on residents to use its Empty Property Referral Form to report any empty homes they are aware of, especially those causing damage or damp to neighbouring properties.

Launched in April 2024, the online form has already led to dozens of investigations and is helping bring unused homes back into use.

12 empty properties have been successfully brought back into between April and July this year, with more expected in the coming months.

These efforts are part of a wider strategy to reduce housing shortages, improve neighbourhoods, and ensure that properties make a positive contribution to local communities and services.

Latest figures show that 1,550 properties in Powys have been empty for more than 12 months, with 887 of these subject to a premium long-term empty charge.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: “Empty homes are a missed opportunity when so many people are in need of safe, secure housing.

“By reporting empty properties, residents can help us take action to bring these homes back into use and strengthen our communities

“Together, we can build a stronger, fairer, greener future for our communities.”

Residents can report empty properties by visiting www.powys.gov.uk and searching Report an Empty Property.

All referrals are investigated using Council Tax and Land Registry data, and priority is given to cases where neighbouring homes are affected.