Two injured - one seriously - in A41 crash which closed road

The emergency services were called to the incident shortly before 5pm yesterday - Tuesday, September 2, after reports of a crash on the route.

Four fire crews, including from Market Drayton, Newport and Wellington, were sent to the scene, along with West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and the air ambulance.

The road was closed and firefighters had to cut the side off one car to allow paramedics access to one of the casualties, so they could be airlifted to hospital.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

Another casualty from a second vehicle was taken to hospital by land ambulance.

The road was closed for a number of hours following the crash for investigation work to be carried out.

Market Drayton Fire Station attended the incident and delivered an update on social media, explaining how firefighters had used specialist equipment to help the casualties.

The air ambulance at the scene of the crash. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

It said: "On arrival at the scene the crews found that two cars had been involved in a nearly head on collision, both vehicles had sustained a significant amount of damage.

"The male driver of one vehicle was found to be trapped and had sustained serious injuries.

"The crews immediately began stabilising the vehicle whilst Holmatro hydraulic cutting and spreading equipment was set up to help in the extrication of the trapped casualty.

"HeliMed 03 the Midlands Air Ambulance based at RAF Cosford arrived on scene carrying critical care paramedics, they Immediately set about carrying out a clinical assessment of the casualty, as well as administering pain relief and beginning treatment.

The air ambulance took one casualty to hospital. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

"The crews worked quickly to carry out a full side removal of the car, to create a large amount of space around the casualty to allow the paramedics to gain better access to the casualty and aid in releasing them.

"Due to the seriousness of the incident and initial reports of multiple casualties a second air ambulance HeliMed 09 based at Tatenhill in Staffordshire also arrived on scene.

"Officers from West Mercia Police closed the A41 in both directions due to the serious nature of the collision, and to allow the emergency services to work safely at the scene.

"The trapped driver began to show signs of deteriorating so the decision was made by the critical care team that a time critical extrication of the casualty was required.

"The crews worked closely with paramedics to quickly but carefully lift the driver from the car.

The air ambulance was called to the incident. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

"Once freed the casualty received immediate treatment for their injuries, before being stabilised and then flown to the trauma centre at the Royal Stoke university hospital, for further assessment and treatment.

"The driver of the second vehicle was transported to hospital on blue lights via land ambulance."

The posted added: "We would like to thank those drivers caught up in the tail backs for their patience, whilst the incident was being dealt with prior to diversions being put in place.

"Our thoughts go to both the injured drivers, we hope they go on to make a full recovery from their injuries."