George Gosden, aged 18, crashed a Fiat Punto at Preston Brockhurst, near Shrewsbury on July 31 this year.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that police and paramedics were called out at around 11pm.

Gosden was there and he admitted being the driver. He had a passenger in the car.

A roadside breath test found Gosden had 82 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - more than twice the legal limit in England and Wales of 35mcg.

He was arrested and an hour-and-a-half later blew an evidential reading of 52mcg per 100ml of breath. He gave a “no comment” interview to police after telling them "I crashed on a back road".

Gosden, of Poynton, near High Ercall, pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle with alcohol above the legal limit. He had not been to court before this incident.

The court was told that Gosden is “extremely remorseful” and is “lacking maturity”.

Dean Firmin, chair of the magistrates, told Gosden: “This is aggravated by the fact there was a passenger. The emergency services had to be called out. They have got much better things to do.”

Gosden was banned from the road for 15 months and ordered to pay £354, which is made up of a £192 fine, a £77 victim surcharge and £85 in prosecution costs. Gosden will pay it off at the rate of £50 per month.

“You’re a young man who made a mistake,” added Mr Firmin. “Learn from it and don’t do it again.”