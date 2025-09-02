Wayne Hutchinson, aged 35, already had a string of driving convictions on his record when he was caught under the influence in Church Parade, Oakengates on February 28 this year.

He was driving a Renault Megane and had seven micrograms of Delta 9 THC - the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis - in his system. The legal limit, accounting for the possibility of accidental exposure, is 2mcg.