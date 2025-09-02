Telford College launches faster bus links for Newport students

Travel time between Newport and the Telford College campus in Wellington, and Telford town centre, has been significantly shortened for the new academic year.

It is part of a major shake-up of public transport services by the college which also sees a brand-new service for south Telford introduced, links with Priorslee and Shifnal, and pick-up and drop-offs in Much Wenlock for the first time.

The Newport service picks students up at the town’s bus station at 8.08am, with further pick-ups in Muxton, Donnington and Trench.

Caroline Bastow, Telford College’s vice principal for support and performance, said: “We have worked closely with a number of transport operators to make travel to and from college as easy as possible.

The new Telford College bus service provides faster connections with Newport

“These latest changes will significantly reduce travel times from the Newport area. By providing dedicated buses which are reserved purely for Telford College students and staff, we hope it will improve accessibility for students from key areas.

“We may be able to help anyone who is struggling to cover the cost of coming to college. Funds are available to assist financially disadvantaged learners through one of two Government-backed schemes – our student support team can explain this in more detail.”

To learn more about travelling to Telford College, including timetables and some of the support available, see: telfordcollege.ac.uk/college-life/key-information/travelling-to-college