Concerns have been raised because of plans to remove the phone in the other side of the Rhayader kiosk

BT has said it plans to remove the kiosk at the Smithfield and a notice at the site says it will be taken away within three months unless someone wants to take it on.

They say that within the last year only 13 calls have been made from it and that falls beneath BT’s threshold for keeping it.

But the kiosk also houses a Cashzone cash machine on the opposite side to the phone.

At a recent Rhayader Town Council meeting members said they would not be heartbroken about losing the phone from the kiosk, as there is mobile phone coverage in the town but they are worried about losing the wi-fi as there is a cash machine in the same location.

Deputy Mayor Councillor James Stuart said: “I believe the data they have is wrong because lots of people use the cash machine there.

“The bigger risk is losing the cash machine rather than the phone because I am worried that if they take the phone away we could lose the broadband.”

Councillor Clare Evans asked: “Do the cash machine people know that BT is thinking of removing the phone?”

Members agreed to raise their concerns about the future of the cash machine if the phone is removed.