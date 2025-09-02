'Please support our young to make a difference' - The High Sheriff of Shropshire launches Youth Awareness Day

Jane Trowbridge is launching Youth Awareness Day, a new initiative aimed at empowering young people across the county to shine a spotlight on the issues facing them and to raise money for youth-focussed causes.

“This is a powerful new campaign actively involving young people of all ages, at every level, from the initial creation of the project (including designing the logo and choosing the name), to raising funds, choosing the recipients and finally giving out the cheques. It enables young people to recognise and own the problems they are facing, and it gives them a voice as well as control, empowering them to make a difference,” she says.

At the heart of the campaign is the Blue for Youth focus day – Youth Awareness Day on October 16 this year. This is where schools and organisations county-wide are being asked to wear something blue to show support for youth and to donate whatever they can to local youth charities via the Shropshire Community Foundation Youth Awareness Fund.

Schools, clubs and organisations are also asked to take part in the Enterprise Challenge – a longer-term fund raising venture which involves students running their own mini fundraising projects, such as selling homemade goods, taking part in challenges and holding events.

Jane is hoping to visit as many schools as possible during her year to encourage and support them.

Jane is pictured with children from Idsall School in Shifnal

All moneys raised will be distributed by a panel of young people across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin.

Youth Ambassadors from schools and colleges across the county, working with the Shropshire Community Foundation, will allocate the funds to the charities and projects, which they consider will make the biggest difference in the county. Jane says this is an important part of the initiative as it is not just for young people but by young people. “It gives them control and empowers them to make an impact.”

Explaining why she believes a Youth Awareness Day is needed, Jane says: “The statistics speak for themselves. Here are some hard facts – currently approximately one in six young people have mental health issues, one in eight children are NEETS (not in full time education, employment or training) and approximately one in five young people have a drug habit with drug-related deaths increasing in recent years.

“Exploitation is increasing in Shropshire by an alarming percentage and according to the Children’s Commissioner, one in five children experience abuse before they reach 18 years.

“Obviously, these figures are constantly changing but they highlight the numerous significant problems facing our young people which I have seen first-hand during my 15 years as a Magistrate in Telford.

“During that time I saw numerous young people whom the system had failed, caught in cycles of neglect, abuse, addiction and long-term generational unemployment.

“A social worker once told me ‘As soon as they get into the criminal justice system they are lost’. This made me realise the importance of early youth support intervention to support and protect the vulnerable young so that they can lead positive and fulfilled lives.

“Investment in our young is an investment in all of our future.

“There are many amazing local charities which provide excellent support for the young, but money is tight, too many charities are chasing too few grants, government and local authority funding has been cut and many of these youth focussed organisations are struggling to survive. Put bluntly they need money.

“Youth Awareness Day would help raise much-needed funds for these charities, but the real power of the project is that it also gives the young a platform to raise awareness of the challenges facing them, it helps equip them with the knowledge and skill to be able to navigate their environments safely and responsibly.

“It empowers them to make informed choices, seek help when needed and engage in meaningful discussion about the issues that affect their lives. It creates a sense of community and belonging which strengthens society as a whole.”

Among the schools and colleges that have already thrown their support behind the Youth Awareness Day is Telford College.

Telford College is supporting Youth Awarness Day

Caroline Bastow, Vice Principal – Support and Performance, said: “Telford College is pleased to be supporting such a worth while initiative. Youth Awareness Day is a powerful reminder of what young people can achieve if given the lead – raising vital awareness and funds for those who need it most. It’s inspiring to see youth at the heart of change, championing a brighter future for their peers.”

Dade Treen, Level 3 Creative Media student at Telford College, added: “I believe this will be good for the local community, to come together for the common goal of supporting some of our most disadvantaged young people. What is important to me, is that not only is this supporting local young people, but we are also collectively leading the initiative.”

Andriané Usherwood-Brown, Strategic Lead, Marches Careers Hub, said they were “proud to support Youth Awareness Day”.

“This initiative is a fantastic way to bring schools, colleges and communities together to champion young people. Whether it’s through wearing blue and donating on the day, or engaging in longer-term enterprise projects, students gain valuable life and career skills.

“The opportunity for schools/colleges to request a visit from the High Sheriff of Shropshire adds a special sense of recognition and celebration. It’s inspiring to see young people take the lead in making a difference.”

Lakelands Academy is also getting behind the project with headteacher Mark Hignett adding: “Lakelands Academy are delighted to be supporting Shropshire Youth Awareness Day 2025 and to support the excellent work of our High Sheriff, Jane Trowbridge.

“This is a fantastic initiative to give our young people a voice on matters that are so pertinent to them and also to give them ownership of a solution-focussed approach to some of the challenges they are facing.”

Leo Winkley, headteacher, at Shrewsbury School, also praised the project. “Shrewsbury School is proud to support the High Sheriff’s Youth Awareness Day. This initiative empowers the young to raise funds for youth-related charities across the county. We look forward to working with schools and colleges across the county in this shared effort.”

Jane with pupils from Packwood School

Mark Cooper, headteacher at Thomas Adams School in Wem, added: “After meeting with Jane Trowbridge to discuss her plans for supporting the Young people of Shropshire – I was particularly impressed with Jane’s drive to make a difference for the young people of Shropshire by enabling them to develop themselves so that they could support each other (the Young for the Young).

“Jane showed a real passion to develop her understanding of the complex challenges that young people are currently facing and how we could work together to raise the profile of support systems that are so valuable to these young people.

“Thomas Adams School fully support her Youth Awareness Day initiative of empowering young people to join together to raise much-needed funds to support local youth charities.”

Dr Jane Tinker, headteacher at The Corbet School in Baschurch, said: “I am very happy to support and get involved with your fundraising, it shouldn’t be needed but sadly it is, I know that many of the services that previous pupils have had access to are no longer available and we as schools are picking a lot of that up.”

Stephanie Belle Stimpson, Member of Shropshire Youth Parliament and student at Sir John Talbot’s school in Whitchurch, was full of praise for the project. “I believe that the most important thing for young people today is opportunity – the opportunity to grow, to be heard, to feel supported, and to make a difference.

“Far too often, young people are seen as passive members of society, waiting for adulthood before they can participate in shaping the world around them. But the truth is, we are the future – and we deserve a seat at the table now. That’s why I’m passionate about youth clubs, properly funded schools, and mental health support that isn’t just a poster on the wall.

“In rural areas like Shropshire, young people can feel isolated and left behind,” she says. “All we need is someone to believe in us – or better yet, the chance to believe in ourselves. Thanks to the High Sheriff's efforts, this is becoming a reality,” adds Stephanie.

Jane with Stephanie Belle Stimpson

Phoebe Rogers from Lacon Childe School in Cleobury Mortimer is equally enthusiastic. “Whilst wearing blue on Youth Awareness Day will reflect a unified recognition of supporting our youth, the greatest benefit is rooted in raising awareness within the community of young people.

“The 16th October is a date that creates conversation within our young people, talking about and responding to the issues that our county’s youth face; the issues they, themselves, may face.

“It is clear the issues of Shropshire’s young people have been recognised, and as a county we are most fortunate to have Jane Trowbridge spearheading such a powerful campaign.

“I feel really hopeful that the dedication of Shropshire’s people will create positive impact that benefits our young people now, and is sustainable for the young people of the future.”

Among the organisations showing their support for the campaign is Brightstar Boxing Academy in Shifnal. Partnerships Manager Tarrah Lewis, said: “As a community organisation dedicated to supporting young people, Brightstar is proud to stand behind Youth Awareness Day.

“This initiative is more than just a date on the calendar, it’s a vital opportunity to come together, raise much-needed funds for local youth charities, and start meaningful conversations about the challenges our young people face today. Whether it’s mental health, exclusion from education, or lack of access to safe spaces and support, these are issues that require urgent attention. At Brightstar, we believe in empowering young people to realise their potential and Youth Awareness Day is a powerful reminder of why this mission matters now more than ever.”

Jane is delighted that a substantial number of schools are already supporting the project and that the wider community including local businesses and organisations, the police, fire service, the Royal Air Force (RAF), West Mercia Search and Rescue and NHS staff are also showing their support.

“Please support our young to make a difference. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin went blue for the day! Investing in Youth Awareness is not just an investment in our young, it is an investment in a healthier, more informed and more resilient future,” she says.

To donate or get involved, visit www.shropshirecommunityfoundation. org.uk/youth-awareness-day/