A442 northbound in Telford shut after van collides with lorry - police, fire and ambulance service attend incident

Emergency crews were called to the A442, Queensway in Telford, at around 9am this morning, following reports of a collision with a person trapped.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) mobilised three fire appliances from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations to the scene, alongside an operations officer.

A fire service spokesperson said West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance teams are also in attendance.

Reports from the fire service said a van has collided with a low-bed (low-loader) lorry.

The northbound carriageway of the A442 towards Trench is currently closed to traffic while emergency crews deal with the incident.

The AA's traffic news website has reported "severe delays" on the A442 Queensway northbound, between the B5061, Holyhead Road (Greyhound Roundabout) and the B4373 Wombridge Way (Wombridge Interchange).