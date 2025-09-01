Jamie became the youngest ever winner of the Crikey! Australia Zoo 14 and under category for this shot in 2024

Jamie Smart was named runner-up in Australia Geographic’s global photography competition 18 and under for her photo of a Black-Tipped Reef Shark washed up on an Australian beach last week.

This came just days after she was "highly commended" in this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition 10’s and under category.

The competition received more than 60,000 entries from around the world, with Jamie Smart's image of a red deer stag bellowing during an autumn rut being recognised in the top 100.

Named The Rutting Call, it was captured on part of a two-day wildlife rutting season expedition at Bradgate Park in Leicestershire.

The young snapper, who first picked up a camera at the age of six, saying she knew it was a good one, but never expected global recognition.

The world-renowned competition is in its 61st year, and is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum highlighting the unique and beautiful relationship between photography, science and art.

What began in 1965 as a magazine competition with just 361 entries has turned into one of the world's most prestigious photography awards, with over 60,000 entries each year and a touring exhibition seen by millions around the globe.

No stranger to national recognition, however, the gifted photographer became the youngest ever winner of Biaza’s photographer awards in March 2025, for her image of an emerging grey reef shark, named "Out of the Blue".

Last year she won the invertebrates category in the same competition and was the youngest then too. Jamie is also the youngest ever overall Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025 with her Curlew in the dandelion clocks picture.

The journey into photography all started with Jamie's love of dinosaurs, she said, but when she discovered she had no chance of capturing those in the wild, she decided to draw her attention to wildlife.

She first used her father James' camera aged six, who is a hobby photographer.

"I didn't want to drop the camera at first," said Jamie, adding she initially found it hard focusing on wildlife, as birds would fly away.

But now, her parents joke they merely need to come along to carry the equipment.

The commended image of the stag was captured while out filming with wildlife photographer Danny Green, which involved "12-hour days, early mornings and late evenings", Jamie said.

“When I won the Overall Winner for the RSPCA Young Photographer Award in 2023, the prize was to go to photograph the red deer with a photographer Danny Green . “We spent two 12 hour days there, getting to the park in the dark and leaving in the dark, but it was definitely worth it !.

“This is a Monarch Stag, one of the rarer male red deer stags due to the number of spikes on his antlers being over 16. He was guarding his harem of female deer from a young new male stag at the top of the hill by bellowing and bellowing, and in the end he got so tired he lay down in the long grass.

“He continued to bellow whilst lying down and this is when I took the opportunity to capture this photo of him mid-bellow. It was tricky as he kept moving his head all the time and so for me to get the perfect symmetrical image I wanted I had to keep moving myself all the time whilst trying to avoid getting all the grasses in his face."

"It's been a dream of mine to have something in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year ever since I knew of the competition.

“I'm so honoured to have this award and I am extremely excited to get to go to the ceremony at the Natural History Museum in London in October ...I can't wait!"

Jamie's mum Eleri said the competitions were of such a high standard and often unpredictable, but puts her success down to a lot of hard work.

Nature is what drives Jamie's passion, Eleri said, and photography and nature marry well together.

The young snapper's talent first received national attention when she won one of the categories at the RSPCA's yearly photography competition in December 2023.

Her image of a Barnevelder cockerel, entitled Fighter, won first place for the category Pet Portraits, while three more of her images earned high praise.

Jamie documents her love for wildlife and photography to her 111,000 followers on Instagram, as well as speaking to animal experts on her podcast.

Her keen eye for wildlife has even seen her fly to the other side of the world to be alongside Robert Irwin in Australia, where she won two categories and saw 16 images shortlisted for a display at Australia Zoo.

Now, Jamie is looking forward to heading to the awards in London on 14 October, and having a look around the Natural History Museum.

Speaking of her end goal, she said had hopes to discover a new species entirely, but for the short-term, she is looking at taking on a new project to discover as much wildlife mid-Wales has to offer.

Jamie is the youngest ever winner of Biaza's photographer awards for her image of an emerging grey reef shark, named Out of the Blue

Jamie Smart, 10 year-old wildlife photography award winner

Jamie in action on a wildlife photography shoot