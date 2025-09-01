Recruitment of two new senior officers on cards as fire service continues major restructuring

A critical inspection report issued in 2024 identified a cause of concern relating to governance and more feedback from its own staff reinforced these concerns.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service's Shrewsbury HQ. Picture: LDRS

The fire authority says this indicated that the current structure of the organisation “may not fully support effective decision-making and accountability.”

Now at a meeting of the Brigade Managers Employment Panel Committee on Thursday, September 4, councillors will be asked to approve the recruitment of two key posts.

The service is set to have a new Assistant Chief Fire Officer and a Section 151 office, responsible for the authority’s finances.

The report, which is not available for the public, also provides an opportunity to review and amend the job descriptions for these roles.

The meeting in Shrewsbury’s brigade headquarters on Thursday is to be asked to hold its discussions behind closed doors and exclude the press and public.

Background papers say that the major restructure was agreed at previous meetings of the authority.

The financial aspects of the restructuring were approved at the budget setting in February 2025.

Some £250,000 was allocated for investment, alongside an additional £150,000 from the base budget to support investment in permanent roles. Reserves have also been identified to fund fixed-term positions.

At its meeting in June 2025 the fire authority was told that the service restructure has been developed in response to feedback from staff, the His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS), and the senior management team.

“The restructure is designed to enhance service efficiency, governance, workforce development, and operational effectiveness, ensuring the service is well-equipped to meet the evolving needs of the communities of Shropshire while delivering value for money,” papers to the meeting in June 2025 said.

The restructure includes key areas of investment such as health and safety, ICT, and human resources.

The documents say that a review identified gaps in leadership, resource management, and digital transformation, leading to targeted investment to enhance service resilience and risk reduction.

“The need for change within Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is clear, as the current structure has remained unchanged for a number of years.”

It added that it is “essential that the organisational structure is aligned to effectively deliver objectives.”

A review of existing posts was undertaken to identify areas requiring investment and to evaluate the necessity of current vacant positions.

“The restructure will seek to balance permanent investment in roles with targeted use of reserves for fixed-term initiatives, aligning financial planning with organisational priorities,” the report in June said.

It added: “Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, a further financial review will be conducted as future budgets become clearer, ensuring that long-term financial planning continues to align with the service’s evolving needs.

“The phased approach to recruitment will allow for ongoing budget monitoring and flexibility, ensuring alignment with current financial allocations while maintaining a flexible structure in 2026, when strategic goals will be reassessed.”