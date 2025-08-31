Plans for new accessible gatehouse at MOD training camp near Shrewsbury

Plans to build a new gatehouse for the entrance of Nesscliff Training Camp near Shrewsbury have been submitted to the local authority.

The new building would replace the current gatehouse, which the plans state is of "no architectural merit" and is "no longer meets modern operational or accessibility standards".

According to the proposal, the new gatehouse will be a "modern and accessible facility" that will help support staff needs, and "maintain security for the wider MOD site".

Nesscliff Training Camp near Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

A planning application for the new building has been submitted to Shropshire Council by Paul Stevens Architecture on behalf of military contractors, Landmarc Support Services.

Documents included say the new facility - which will be step-free - will include an office, mess room, shower and locker facilities, and accessible toilets.

A new visitor car park will include designated disabled parking bays directly adjacent to the new building’s entrance ramp.

The building is set to feature redbrick walls and a green roof, which the architects argue will "integrate sympathetically" into the surrounding rural landscape.

Ecological measures such as bat roof tiles, swallow nest boxes, and bee bricks are also planned to support local wildlife.

Nescliffe Camp was established during World War II as a training and logistics base for the British Army.

Throughout the 20th century, it served various operational roles, including as a Royal Army Ordnance Corps depot and a training centre for cadets.

More recently, it was adapted as a short-term home for Afghan families, who escaped the Taliban in 2023.

The full plans are available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 25/02661/FUL