Hundreds of competitors and spectators gather at the Shropshire Triathlon starting line in Ellesmere

The Shropshire Triathlon, taking place between 7am and 4pm today (August 31), attracts athletes from across the country and beyond.

Organised by UK Triathlon, the event sees competitors swim in Ellesmere's mere before they cycle on local roads through the Shropshire countryside and run along lanes and The Mere's Cremorne Gardens.

The event has been held at The Mere for more than three decades, having first taken place in 1992.

James and Dec who train at The Mere in Ellesmere. Pic: Sue Austin

Athletes of all levels, from novices to professionals, gathered at the starting line this morning, including local residents James and Dec, who train at The Mere in Ellesmere.

With multiple race distances and what UK Triathlon describes as an "unforgettable atmosphere", the Shropshire Triathlon is said to be the "ideal challenge for beginners and seasoned triathletes alike".

Athletes prepare for the Shropshire Triathlon. Pic: Sue Austin

Road closures are being enforced for the event. Roads will be open to normal traffic for the biking section of the triathlon, but organisers have warned of "possible minor delays" at times.

Marshals will be along the route to provide assistance and warnings to motorists.