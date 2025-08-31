Emergency crews called to road near Shrewsbury after car fire

At around 8.51pm last night (August 30), Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) fire control received a report of a vehicle ablaze in Pentre. A single fire appliance was mobilised to the scene.

Upon arrival, crews found that the car was fully (100 per cent) involved in fire.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze, and a thermal imaging camera to monitor for remaining hotspots and ensure the area was safe.

The fire was brought under control, and the stop message was received by fire control at 9.35pm, confirming the incident had been dealt with.