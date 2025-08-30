Geoffrey Ball, aged 53, also urinated in an ambulance and a police car, and told a female doctor: “F*** off, you’re black,” in a bizarre episode.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how Ball was banned from being in intimate relationships with women by a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) due to his previous convictions for indecent assault.

However, he got together with a woman in Telford, who later discovered his history as a pervert from newspaper articles.

Ball was arrested by police in Telford on February 2 this year, and was “initially calm” before his odd behaviour started.

He told officers he was the cousin of far-right activist Mr Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

“There is no known relationship between him and Mr Yaxley-Lennon,” said prosecutor Milly Webb.

As Ball was being driven to the police station, he punched the officer who was driving in the back of the head, prompting him to pull over so Ball could be restrained.

Ball claimed he had Hepatitis C and tried to spit at officers, and kept appearing to pass out during the arrest.

He was taken to hospital, where he made the racist remarks to a female medic. She examined Ball and found that there was nothing wrong with him.

"I've just p***ed on your f***ing ambulance floor."

During the incident he urinated on the floor of an ambulance and said: “I’ve just p***ed on your f***ing ambulance floor.” The vehicle had to be taken out of service for an hour and cost £250 to clean.

He also relieved himself in a police car.

The woman he was in a relationship with said in a victim impact statement: “I can no longer go to my local pub because I’m asked questions regarding it.”

Ball, of Wrekin Drive, Donnington, Telford, pleaded guilty to breaching an SHPO, assault by beating of an emergency worker, racially aggravated harassment and two counts of criminal damage at an earlier hearing.

He has 120 previous offences on his record dating back to 1988 including sexual and violent crimes as well as numerous breaches of court orders.

Rosemary Proctor, mitigating, asked Judge Anthony Lowe to take into account the fact Ball has been in custody since his arrest in February, and that before these offences he had been in the process of applying to get the restriction lifted on his SHPO that stops him being able to have relationships.

Judge Lowe told Ball: “Your record of complying (with court orders) over the years is atrocious. You’ve got in more trouble for failing to comply than you ever did for committing the sexual offences in the first place.

“The assault on the police officer was nasty. You don’t like the police. You behaved violently towards them and you’ve done it before.

“Punching a police officer while he was driving was, quite frankly, madness. You cannot go around hitting police officers.”

He jailed Ball for 18 months and issued him with a restraining order, banning him from contacting the woman he was in a relationship with for five years.