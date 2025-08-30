Justin Pearson, who has worked on huge film franchises including Star Wars, James Bond, Fast & Furious and Harry Potter, has created a new ‘UnStunted’ brand.

The podcast, which looks at all things action-related in the film and TV world, is a forerunner to a planned TV series recreating classic stunts using modern technology.

The second episode of the podcast, which was shot in the creative media studios at Telford College’s Wellington campus, turns the spotlight on driving stunts.

Episode two of UnStunted, filmed at Telford College.

Shropshire-born Justin, who has won three Screen Actors’ Guild awards for his stunt work, said: “UnStunted the TV series will be a factual entertainment documentary show where we remake and shoot classic iconic movie stunts from cinema history.

“The podcast is designed to be slightly broader, so we can discuss some of the classic stunts over the years, as well as sharing our views on the new action movies hitting our screens – good, bad and ugly!

Hosts Carl Jones and Justin Pearson with Mikayla Stephens, Aaliyah Fiyaz, Obed Nsowaah Cudjoe and Andy Galloway.

“We’re also aiming to feature a special guest who has with links to cinema or TV on each episode, this time it's stunt driver George Harris, who worked on the new F1 film with Brad Pitt.”

The podcast is hosted by Justin alongside BBC radio film critic and writer Carl Jones. In this latest episode, they give their views on classic driving stunts, including the famous barrel roll jump in 007 movie The Man With The Golden Gun, reflect on the legacy of the Mission: Impossible franchise, and also indulge in a spot of Magnum PI cosplay.

Three creative media students from Telford College – Mikayla Stephens, Aaliyah Fiyaz, and Obed Nsowaah Cudjoe – helped to film and edit the podcast, supported by curriculum team leader Joe Adams and media facilitator Andrew Galloway.

Johnathan Abbott, learner manager for creative and music at Telford College, said: “We are delighted to be able to help with this series. The students involved found both the practical experience and opportunity to listen to Justin talk very valuable.

“We are always so delighted when students in creative can work directly with professionals – there is no substitute to real-world projects when it comes to building experience.”

Episode two of the podcast premieres on Sunday, August 31.



To watch the podcast people can follow the YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@JP_UnStunted.