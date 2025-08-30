Builth Wells Town Council has received two thank you letters in recent weeks

One of the letters was received from Mrs Susan Turtle, a relative of the late Thomas Lant.

She thanked the Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond and the town council for commissioning repair and refurbishment works to Mr Lant and his wife’s grave and memorial stone at Llanelwedd Church

A relative of Thomas Lant, who donated the Strand Hall, most of the Groe, the bowling club and cricket club to Builth and various areas of Llandrindod Wells, contacted Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond last year.

She said she had visited his grave in Llanelwedd Church recently and saw it was uncared for. She told Councillor Hammond that Thomas Lant had left money for its upkeep and that of his wife and she gave him a copy of the will.

Councillor Hammond reminded Builth Wells Town Council members of the impact Mr Lant had had on the town and surrounding area in respect of his philanthrophy.

He also contacted Llandrindod Wells Town Council which agreed to give £960, and Llanelwedd Community Council, which will give £200 towards the work

Memorial masons RW Evans and Sons from Brecon undertook the work which cost £3,450.

Mrs Turtle said the work was a ‘fitting tribute to a gentleman who so generously did so much for the rown as well as Llandrindod Wells and Rhayader’.

She said she was also delighted that Builth Wells Heritage Society is going to hold Mr Lant’s will for anyone who would like to view it.

In a separate letter, the Friends of Builth Wells Library also thanked the town council for a £400 grant they gave to the group recently.

Treasurer David Sutherland said the money would enable the group to hire the Strand Hall to promote two events in the town during the year.

He said this would be in line with the group’s guiding principle that the ‘library is more than just books’.

He said the group aims to ensure that all events for children in the town are free and the grant will go a long way to helping them to do that.

Members noted the letters of thanks and said it was lovely to receive them.