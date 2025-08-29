Pair arrested for drug dealing in Leominster
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of suspected drug dealing after being stopped by police in Leominster.
West Mercia Police said they stopped the pair in the early hours of Friday morning after officers in a marked car approached a vehicle they saw entering the Co-op car park in Leominster. The car had parked up and switched its lights off around 1.20am.
Inside the vehicle officers found around £440 cash and drug dealing paraphernalia. A further search of a property in the town associated with the car using section 18 powers found an excessive number of needles at the address.
A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were arrested on being concerned in the supply of illegal drugs and have been released on bail pending further enquiries into the investigation.