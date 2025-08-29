Pair arrested for drug dealing in Leominster

West Mercia Police said they stopped the pair in the early hours of Friday morning after officers in a marked car approached a vehicle they saw entering the Co-op car park in Leominster. The car had parked up and switched its lights off around 1.20am.

Inside the vehicle officers found around £440 cash and drug dealing paraphernalia. A further search of a property in the town associated with the car using section 18 powers found an excessive number of needles at the address.

A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were arrested on being concerned in the supply of illegal drugs and have been released on bail pending further enquiries into the investigation.