Shropshire car firm Greenhous teams up with 'cutting edge' Chinese hybrid car maker Chery to launch Tiggo

Greenhous Group is set to add the Chery Tiggo range to it's Shrewsbury dealership, in a move it says will further strengthen its strategic partnership with leading Chinese auto manufacturer, Chery.

This will be Chery’s third brand partnership with Greenhous, expanding on their already successful venture with OMODA and JAECOO.

This landmark agreement will bring Chery’s current lineup of Tiggo vehicles to Greenhous’ Featherbed Lane dealership in Shrewsbury, significantly expanding customer choice and strengthening the group’s position as a trailblazer in the market.

Founded in 1997, Chery has quickly established itself as one of China’s top automotive brands, with a strong presence globally. The company is recognised for its cutting-edge electric and hybrid vehicles, commitment to sustainability, and focus on delivering premium features at accessible price points.

By joining forces with Greenhous Group, Chery will now be able to serve Tiggo vehicles to customers across Shopshire and the West Midlands, marking an important step in Greenhous’ growth strategy.

“We are thrilled to further welcome Chery into our already strong brand portfolio,” said Ashley Passant, Managing Director of Greenhous Group’s Car and Van Division.

“As the automotive industry evolves, customers are seeking vehicles that combine innovation, value, and environmental responsibility. Welcoming Chery Tiggo to our portfolio aligns perfectly with those priorities, and we are confident their products will resonate strongly with our customers.”

In addition to offering new retail vehicles, Greenhous will provide fleet solutions, certified vehicle servicing and Genuine Manufacturer parts to their Chery customers.