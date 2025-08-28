Market Drayton Town Council approved the recommendation to approve a contractor for the work to the Towers Lawn toilets in the town at its latest meeting.

The work will cost around £211,730, with a contribution of £50,000 coming from Shropshire Council, and the town council paying for the rest.

It was agreed in April that the toilet block would become four separate toilet facilities.

Towers Lawn public toilets in Market Drayton. Picture: Market Drayton Town Council.

The refurbishment will include the creation of two gents' single-use toilets, two ladies' single-use toilets, a disabled toilet, a driver's rest room, and a storage room.

The work is intended to be completed before the end of the year.

Market Drayton Mayor, Councillor Tim Manton, said he was delighted that the refurbishment would be going ahead, saying that the improved facilities are important for the town's residents, and those visiting the town.

He said: "I am absolutely delighted. I think the refurbishment of that facility has been long overdue.

"It has been subject to an awful lot of anti-social behaviour in its current form so I think the refurbishment will reduce the anti-social element, but more importantly it will provide new, fresh, modern facilities for the town, its community and visitors to Market Drayton which is very important to us as a town."

The Towers Lawn public toilets in Market Drayton have been subjected to repeated vandalism. Picture: market Drayton Town Council

The £50,000 allocated for the project from Shropshire Council comes due to plans to improve bus facilities.

The cash injection has come from the council's allocation of Government bus service improvement funding.

Speaking when Shropshire Council announced its funding towards the project, a spokesperson said: "We’re pleased to have provided Market Drayton Town Council with £50,000 from our award of Government bus service improvement funding.

"This funding will help to create a new driver rest room, which will help to improve bus service provision in the area, and will also help with timetable planning."